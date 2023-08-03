Larry Walther announced as new Arkansas Treasurer

Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration Larry Walther will assume the position of State Treasurer. He will fill out the remainder of the term of Mark Lowery, who died on July 26 after suffering two strokes.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her new appointee became emotional during the announcement Thursday.

“Our state lost a deeply dedicated public servant,” Sanders said. “Lowery spent decades serving the people of the state he loved so much.”

Sanders said Walther was “another longtime public servant” and was excited to hand down the role to him.

“We need a steady hand and a savvy head for business to oversee our state's investment, and Larry has both.”

Walther lost his wife Janice in May, after 53 years of marriage.

“It's been a really tough year for me,” he said. “I miss my wife and I wish she was here to be with me to enjoy this announcement.”

Walther served under Sanders' father, Gov. Mike Huckabee, in the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Sanders also moved into a house previously lived in by Walther. She became emotional recounting a time she had called Walther and his wife during a snowstorm to ask them how to fix a burst water line.

“Larry embodies servant leadership,” Sanders said.

Walther brought along his daughter, grandson, and son-in-law for the announcement. He said very few understand “the diverse complicated and critical work that is done on a day-to-day basis of the finance administration.”

“I made a commitment to the governor,” he said. "And I make the same commitment to each of you and the people of Arkansas.”

Walther will fill out the last two years of Lowery's term.