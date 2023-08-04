© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.
Local & Regional News

Gov. Sanders announces new Board of Education member

KUAR | By Josie Lenora,
Maggie Ryan
Published August 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces Leigh Keener to her appointment at The Arkansas Department of Education.
Maggie Ryan
/
KUAR News
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces Leigh Keener's appointment to the Arkansas State Board of Education.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a new member of the Arkansas State Board of Education Friday. The governor announced Leigh Keener, an early childhood education teacher, will take on the role.

“Her students see her as a hero,” Sanders said in a news conference at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Sanders said Keener was “one of her best friends,” with their relationship going back 20 years. She grew emotional reflecting on their friendship, explaining Keener is the godparent to her son, Huck.

“I know I can trust her with my own kids. And I know that I can trust her with all of Arkansas’ kids, and with our state's future.”

Keener has worked as a teacher for two decades, and has a certificate in early childhood education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Surrounded by her family, Keener said early childhood education is a complicated part of a child's development.

“Kindergarten readiness is about so much more than being able to walk in a line or sit for a lesson,” Keener said. “It means language acquisition, vocabulary development and a deep understanding of the world around us. It means being able to say 'Ew, this worm is wiggly,' or 'She's my favorite character,' or 'Our tower needs more blocks.'”

Keener said she wants every child in the state to have good access to early learning opportunities. She wants to “drive” the Board of Education to prioritize early childhood learning.

Sanders said she was excited to have Keener work to implement Arkansas LEARNS, a package of education legislation signed into law earlier this year.

Tags
Local & Regional News Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas EducationArkansas Board of Education
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is the All Things Considered host at KUAR 89.1
See stories by Maggie Ryan