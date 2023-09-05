Arkansas governor announces new cabinet appointee

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a new cabinet appointment Tuesday.

Leslie Fisken will serve as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. She is replacing Joseph Wood who left the position to lead the Republican Party of Arkansas.

Fisken previously worked as the governor’s Director of Cabinet Affairs. She also worked as the Chief of Legislative Affairs for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. She also served on the Little Rock School Board.

A lawyer by training, she graduated from the William H. Bowen School of Law. Like the governor, she attended Little Rock Central High School.

The state legislature created the Department of Transformation and Shared Services in 2019. The agency aims to find cost-saving measures in state government. Their website claims to have saved over $26 million in its first nine months.