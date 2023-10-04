Three Arkansas teachers win educator awards

Several Arkansas educators are receiving awards for their work.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders toured Arkansas schools with representatives from The Milken Family Foundation on Wednesday. The nonprofit gives money to teachers across the country for their work. On their website, the group calls Milken Educator Awards the “Oscars” of teaching awards.

Philanthropist Lowell Milken created the awards in the 1980s and has been giving them out across the country ever since.

“The person is a leader,” he said, speaking to students at Greenbrier Middle School. “The person strives for excellence. The person is an important person in this community.”

Just before the award was given out Wednesday, the governor led the school in a screaming contest and a quiz about Arkansas history.

“You guys did an awesome job,” she said afterward. “And I knew you would because the students here are some of the best in the state of Arkansas. And the reason why the students are so good is that we have some of the best teachers in the state of Arkansas.”

A $25,000 check went to Ashley Anderson, a sixth grade language arts teacher at Greenbrier Middle School.

Anderson wore school colors as she ran up the line of students and accepted high fives, to loud cheers and applause.

“We don't do enough to honor recognize and reward the outstanding work that our teachers do,” Milken said.

Later in the afternoon, Andrew Harrison, a coach at Mayflower High School, also won a Milken Award. Michael Tapee, a 6th grade advanced math teacher from Hellstern Middle School in Springdale, was awarded the honor on Tuesday.

