Arkansas lawmakers approve lectern investigation

Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to an investigation into Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ purchase of an expensive lectern.

The podium in question cost just over $19,000, a price to which similar podiums rarely come close. Records show the governor's office first bought the lectern with a state credit card in June.

The Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the purchase last month, but new records show the phrase “to be reimbursed” was added later to the original invoice. A legislative subcommittee approved Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey’s request for an audit of the purchase in a meeting Thursday.

Hickey said he wants to “Start with a clean slate and put that behind us."

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, agreed.

“I think that’s the importance of having an independent audit,” he said. “To make sure all the information is there no matter what side it comes down on.”

Lawmakers will meet again Friday to consider final approval.