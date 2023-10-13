The Arkansas Newswrap: October 13, 2023

Lawmakers have given the green light to an investigation into the governor’s purchase of a costly lectern. Plus, how is the Arkansas film industry doing in the wake of high-profile strikes?

That story and more on a new need-based scholarship at Arkansas State University this week on the News Wrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.