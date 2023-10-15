Ballot title approved for ballot measure hoping to eliminate tax on menstrual products

Last week, Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin approved a ballot title for a ballot initiative that would waive sales tax for feminine hygiene products, such as tampons and pads.

In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock, who is working on the initiative, said the group also decided to add diapers to the initiative.

“It has more of an appeal to Arkansans, because if you don’t have to buy menstrual products, maybe you have to buy diapers or adult diapers for a loved one,” she said.

In 2021, Ennett worked with fellow lawmakers, on a bill, which had bipartisan support, to eliminate the tax, but she said the bill failed to make it out of committee. She said she wants to give the people a chance to vote directly on this issue.

“Let's do this for the greater good of Arkansans. We know that the median income is about $52,000. We know that these products have a tax on it and if we could eliminate that tax or exempt it, we can help lives for Arkansans,” Ennett said.

Earlier this year, Texas, one of Arkansas’ bordering states and is also controlled by Republicans, eliminated the tax on menstrual products, according to the Texas Tribune. Over the past few years, Texas, along with 23 others states, have eliminated the tax.

During, the interview with Capitol View, Ennett also said that she is running for re-eleciton for her house seat. Currently, she is the only candidate in the race.