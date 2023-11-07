Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to endorse Trump in GOP presidential primary

From the Arkansas Advocate:

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday night that she will endorse Donald Trump for president.

She plans to appear alongside the former president at a rally in Hialeah, Florida Wednesday evening.

About 15 miles away, the other Republican presidential candidates will be participating in a third debate, which Trump plans toagain skip.

“It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy,” Sanders said in a statement late Monday. “The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President.”

Sanders, who took office in January, served as Trump’s White House press secretary from 2017-2019.

“We had great success in the White House, and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday.”

Sanders’ endorsement came shortly after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Trumplashed out over the weekend at Reynolds on social media over the news.

Both Reynolds and Sanders are popular governors whose endorsements were widely sought, and Trump had endorsed Sanders during her run for governor last year.

Trump has remained the 2024 GOP favorite in the most recentDes Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is also running for the Republican presidential nomination, but he has not been able to garner enough support to qualify for the second or third primary debates.