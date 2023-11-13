© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ExxonMobil plans to build lithium wells in south Arkansas

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST
Gov. Sanders announces a partnership with Exxon Mobile to bring more lithium wells to the state.
Josie Lenora
/
Little Rock Public Radio
Gov. Sarah Sanders on Monday announces a partnership with ExxonMobil to build lithium wells in southern Arkansas.

A project in Arkansas promises to bring new lithium wells to the Natural State.

The oil and gas company ExxonMobil plans to begin constructing wells in south Arkansas. Lithium producers have warned of a global shortage of the element, a key component of batteries including those found in electric cars.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed her excitement over the wells at a press conference Monday.

“We would face serious challenges if American manufactures can’t get the raw materials they need,” she said.

Along with new jobs, Sanders said she hopes the wells will create energy security. ExxonMobil's Patrick Howarth explained the environmental impact of the project.

“Not only will we tap into potentially vast manufacturing processes that are far less intrusive and significantly lower environmental impact than traditional methods, we'll also use modern manufacturing processes,” he said.

Lithium is mined by extracting lithium-rich saltwater out of the ground and separating it from the water. The first well is planned to be finished by 2027 in the south Arkansas city of Magnolia.

Tags
Local & Regional News Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas Energy
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Josie Lenora