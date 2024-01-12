The Arkansas Newswrap: January 12, 2024

A $25 million grant awarded to the city of Fayetteville aims to make streets safer for vulnerable road users.

The head of Arkansas’ prison system is out, and a racially-charged brawl has one central Arkansas community outraged.

And emergency officials in Northeast Arkansas are bracing for winter weather. Find out what they’re planning and how you can stay safe in your neck of the woods this week on the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

