The Arkansas Newswrap: January 19, 2024

The former governor of Arkansas is out of the presidential race. Plus, what $1 billion in proposed investment means for Arkansas. And, the state’s Agricultural industry prepares to get schooled on the latest trends.

Those stories and more coming up this week on the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.