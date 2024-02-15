© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Governor names new chair of Arkansas parole board

KUAR | By Sonny Albarado / Arkansas Advocate
Published February 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named a new chair of the state Post-Prison Transfer Board (also known as the parole board) late Wednesday.
John Sykes
/
Arkansas Advocate
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named a new chair of the state Post-Prison Transfer Board (also known as the parole board) late Wednesday.

From the Arkansas Advocate:

Austin attorney Lona McCastlain was named Wednesday evening as chair of the state parole board, which also makes the former prosecutor a member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

Lona McCastlain
Lona McCastlain

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the dual appointment about 6:42 p.m. in a press release along with appointees to other state boards and some county governments.

McCastlain replaces Jamol Jones, who resigned as chair of the Post-Prison Transfer Board on Feb. 2, after reports about his past relationship with a minor came to light. Jones’ resignation came about a week after Sanders had named him chair of the parole board.

Sanders, in late January, reappointed McCastlain to the Post-Prison Transfer Board to a term that ends in 2031.

McCastlain served as a prosecuting attorney in Lonoke County from 1998-2008 and has served as a special justice on the state Supreme Court.
Sonny Albarado / Arkansas Advocate
In his 50-year career, Sonny Albarado has been an investigations editor, a business editor, a city editor, an environmental reporter and a government reporter at newspapers in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana. He retired from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2020 after serving as projects editor for 12 ½ years.
