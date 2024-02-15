Governor names new chair of Arkansas parole board

From the Arkansas Advocate:

Austin attorney Lona McCastlain was named Wednesday evening as chair of the state parole board, which also makes the former prosecutor a member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the dual appointment about 6:42 p.m. in a press release along with appointees to other state boards and some county governments.

McCastlain replaces Jamol Jones, who resigned as chair of the Post-Prison Transfer Board on Feb. 2, after reports about his past relationship with a minor came to light. Jones’ resignation came about a week after Sanders had named him chair of the parole board.

Sanders, in late January, reappointed McCastlain to the Post-Prison Transfer Board to a term that ends in 2031.

McCastlain served as a prosecuting attorney in Lonoke County from 1998-2008 and has served as a special justice on the state Supreme Court.