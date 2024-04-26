© 2024
The Arkansas Newswrap: April 26, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Matthew Moore
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
New regulations on cryptocurrency mining are nearing final approval in the Arkansas Legislature. The state election commission ruled that electronic signatures are not permitted on some voter registration applications. And parents are criticizing Jonesboro school officials for punishing their kids for a senior prank.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz and Chris Thile.
