The Arkansas Newswrap: April 26, 2024

New regulations on cryptocurrency mining are nearing final approval in the Arkansas Legislature. The state election commission ruled that electronic signatures are not permitted on some voter registration applications. And parents are criticizing Jonesboro school officials for punishing their kids for a senior prank.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.