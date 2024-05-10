© 2024
The Arkansas Newswrap: May 10, 2024

KUAR | By Josie Lenora,
Brandon TaborMatthew Moore
Published May 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
arkansas newswrap logo

A new series looks at how Pine Bluff’s revitalization is starting with its schools. A Northeast Arkansas city and county debate who should have more control over its library. And a nonprofit in Fayetteville is seeking solutions to help with affordable housing.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
Local & Regional News
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz and Chris Thile.
