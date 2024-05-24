The Arkansas Newswrap: May 24, 2024

Members of Congress are calling for an investigation into the raid that left Little Rock’s airport director dead. Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville is one of 19 schools across the state who will be taking advantage of federal funding to grow and improve their nursing programs.

And, a Northeast Arkansas city prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary. We're taking a look at its history this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.