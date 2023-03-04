Disaster News, Relief & Information

News Reports:

KUAR news updates on Arkansas Weather

Relief and Information:

Little Rock

Emergency Shelters: The City of Little Rock is opening a family assistance center at 10:00 a.m. this morning, Monday, April 3rd. The center's hours are 10am-7pm daily at The City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road.



Sign up to volunteer with clean up efforts here.

Lost and found pet information and help here.

Items needed ASAP, accepted daily from 7am-3pm, at Little Rock Fire Training Academy at 7000 Murray Drive: Tarps non-perishable food items Water personal hygiene items



The City is collecting data to assess the status of property damage throughout Little Rock. Residents are encouraged to submit information about damage sustained using this link .

Road Closures/ Avoid Area if Possible

A number of roads and intersections remain closed as crews work to clean up damage from last week’s tornado. Those include North Bowman and Mara Lynn, Napa Valley and St. Charles, and several intersections along North Shackleford Road. North Rodney Parham and Breckenridge is also closed this morning, as well as the intersections between Cantrell Road and Andover Court and Foxcroft. Little Rock Police will continue to update the closures on social media throughout the week.

Updates regarding road closures available by the Little Rock Police Department on Facebook and Twitter .

North Little Rock & Sherwood

Emergency Shelters: North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, 72114. Pets allowed. Food provided.



Help: If you need help with your home, please email jalexander@cityofsherwood.net to arrange for volunteers to help clean up your property. The city has volunteers on stand-by.



Volunteering: Check in 8am-4:30pm at Edwards Cash Savers parking lot, 3801 Camp Robinson Road. If you need supplies to clean debris, items are also available at this location to you. Check-in at the Jack Evans Senior Citizens Center located at 2301 Thornhill Dr., Sherwood.



Donations: Items can be donated at First Assembly of God at 4500 W Commercial Dr., North Little Rock, AR 72116 from 9am-4:30pm Items can be donated at New Life Church at 8000 Crystal Hill Rd., North Little Rock, AR 72118.



City of North Little Rock is collaborating their efforts with Sherwood. More information is available and will be updated on their website and City of NLR Facebook .

City of Sherwood will provide updates and information on their website and Facebook . Sign up for text or email alerts here .

Jacksonville

Emergency Shelters: Convoy of Hope at 320 Oak Street. Resources and translators available. First Baptist Church at 401 N 1st Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076.



Resources: McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Dr. Jacksonville, AR 72076- passing out tarps, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, etc. Starting at 1:00 p.m. today and until 5:00 p.m. (while supplies last).



Meals Available: Hawgnall, Mama Deans & Wingz on tha run, 505 S. James St. (Early Dinner- 3PM) Phone: 501-451-9984 First Baptist Church, 401 N. First Street (Breakfast 7-9AM, Lunch 12-2PM from Walking Dog Food Truck, Dinner 5-7PM) Phone: 501-982-1519 Methodist Church, 308 Main Street at Family Life Center (Wednesday, April 5th dinner at 5:30p.m.) Phone: 501-982-8176 Boys & Girls Club , #1 Boys Club Drive. Phone: 501-982-4316 Abundant Life Family Worship, 100 Southeastern (Graham), Food Truck in the parking lot, Lunch) Phone: 501-241-0210



City of Jacksonville will provide updates and information on Facebook .

Do you have updated information?

Send information on resources to comments@kuar.org

Send news and tips to news@kuar.org