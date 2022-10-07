Candidates for mayor of Little Rock to participate in debate

The Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a debate Monday evening with the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock.

All four candidates in the contentious race have committed to participate. Incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was elected in 2018, is being challenged by former auto dealership owner Steve Landers, food blogger Greg Henderson and perennial city office candidate Glen Schwarz. KUAR News Director Michael Hibblen will moderate the debate.

The hour-long debate begins at 6:30 p.m. at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Avenue. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This event is free, but registration is required on CALS website. The debate will be streamed live on CALS' YouTube channel and be broadcast live on KUAR.

“The election process is an important democratic institution at both the local and national level. I’m proud that CALS is able to serve the community by being a host to an event that matches the public with their potential city representatives.” said CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter on the library's website.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Arkansas for the upcoming election. Voter registration forms will be available at the event.