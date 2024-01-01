Lily Jamali is a senior reporter covering energy for Marketplace in Los Angeles. Since joining Marketplace, she's kayaked the Finger Lakes to report on crypto mining, hunted for methane emissions at oil fields in California's Central Valley, and even braved Vegas to cover the world's largest tech conference. She has also filled in as a host on Marketplace Tech.

Prior to joining Marketplace, Lily served as co-host and correspondent at KQED's The California Report airing on NPR stations across the state. At The California Report, her investigative reporting on the legal battle between California fire survivors and the utility PG&E won multiple national and regional awards. Before KQED, Lily anchored "Bloomberg Markets: Canada" in Toronto and covered tech and finance for Reuters TV in San Francisco and New York.

Lily currently chairs IRE's contest committee. She holds an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business, a Master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, and a Bachelor’s degree in English from UCLA. She recently discovered the joys of baking, and remains convinced that one day, she'll finally take up surfing.