Marianna McMurdock / The 74

Marianna McMurdock is a staff reporter with The 74. Her work covers a range of national education news topics, from youth and educator mental health to the teacher workforce.

Previously, she worked for a youth development nonprofit, mentoring high schoolers who facilitated workshops throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She also curated audio stories to amplify the experiences of parenting and/or unhoused women of color attending California State Universities during a fellowship with the Education Trust-West. As a 2022-23 Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellow, she developed a visual storytelling toolkit for small newsrooms.

Born and raised in San Diego, Marianna graduated from Brown University, where she led the Writing Fellow program and was an editor for three student publications.

Her writing and photography projects have been featured in The Atlantic, Boston Globe, Providence Journal, MinnPost and Edible Rhody. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, NAHJ, NABJ and Diversify Photo.