Suzi Parker / Arkansas Advocate

Suzi Parker is an award-winning investigative journalist and author, focusing extensively on politics, hard news, sports journalism and Southern culture for more than 35 years.

Parker has published hundreds of articles and essays in newspapers, magazines, and websites including The Economist, The Daily Beast, The Christian Science Monitor, The Washington Post and The New York Times Magazine. Her stories have also appeared in The Dallas Morning News (where she served as Arkansas’ correspondent from 1998 to 2004), US News and World Report, The New Statesman, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, The San Francisco Chronicle, Salon.com, Alternet.org, The Washingtonian, Penthouse, Politics Daily, Grist, Town & Country and several other regional, national and international publications.

She is the author of the cult classic non-fiction book “Sex in the South: Unbuckling the Bible Belt” and “1000 Best Bartender’s Recipes.” She self-published her first novel, “Echo Ellis” about a reporter who thrives on danger while on the hunt for her next big story. She is working on a new collection of essays.

Parker graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and received an M.A. in journalism at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. She began her journalism career as a freshman in college at Arkansas State University at Beebe when she was selected to be the college newspaper editor – the youngest college newspaper editor in the state at the time.

In 2019, she linked Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton as early as 1993 for the Daily Beast, a story that was nominated for a national award. She thrives on investigative journalism regardless of the topic. A lifelong lover of sports, she launched a subscription-based newsletter in 2023 called the Human Side of Sports — featuring sports stories about players and coaches focused on south Arkansas.