Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR

Get ready for an in-depth exploration of the week's most pressing stories from The Natural State. Join us every Friday at 8 p.m. on KUAR for "The Arkansas Newswrap," a weekly reporter roundtable from the Arkansas Newsroom—a new collaboration between KUAF, KASU, and Little Rock Public Radio.

Journalists and correspondents from each station dive deep into the heart of Arkansas' news landscape. Together, they unpack the headlines, share exclusive insights, and provide the context you need to fully grasp the issues that matter most to Arkansans.

Whether you're a lifelong resident, a newcomer, or simply curious about the happenings in Arkansas, "The Arkansas Newswrap" is your go-to source for staying informed and engaged. Tune in every Friday at 8 p.m. on KUAR, and join us as we unwrap the week's top stories and explore the rich tapestry of our state.

Don't miss "The Arkansas Newswrap," where journalism meets conversation.