Local & Regional News

Trial delayed for man pictured in Pelosi's office at riot

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published July 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
(Left) Richard Barnett's mug shot at the Washington County, Ark. jail. (Right) Barnett sitting at a desk inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 6.
Washington County Jail/ Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
(Left) Richard Barnett's mug shot at the Washington County Jail. (Right) Barnett at a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6.

A federal trial has been delayed for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge on Monday moved the trial for Richard Barnett, of Gravette, from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12. The delay was requested because Barnett’s attorney has been recovering from COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 6 Insurrection
