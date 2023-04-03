KUAR newscast for Monday, April 3, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 31, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Five Arkansans are dead after a tornado outbreak last Friday
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. provide updates on tornado relief efforts
-Gov. Sanders visits the hard-hit town of Wynne in eastern Arkansas
-Volunteers, charities and government organizations provide relief to Arkansans displaced by the storms
-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces a presidential bid
