KUAR newscast for Monday, April 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 31, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Five Arkansans are dead after a tornado outbreak last Friday

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. provide updates on tornado relief efforts

-Gov. Sanders visits the hard-hit town of Wynne in eastern Arkansas

-Volunteers, charities and government organizations provide relief to Arkansans displaced by the storms

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces a presidential bid

