Weekend Entertainment Roundup for April 11, 2024

Here's the latest Weekend Entertainment Roundup from Eric E. Harrison, culture reporter at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

FUN

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends from the Disney Kingdom don their skates and search for the true meaning of what it means to be a hero as “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” takes over North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. today and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

Playful siblings Poli and Pola refuse to go to sleep and decide to embark on imaginary adventures as Seoul, South Korea-based BRUSH Theatre brings its production of “POLI POP” to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit events.arkmfa.org/series/ poli-pop.

MUSIC

The River City Men’s Chorus concludes its 20th anniversary season with a program titled “Connections,” 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and April 18 at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free. Visit rivercitymenschorus.com.

Student ensembles and soloists from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts perform for the university's third annual Chancellor’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UA Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291 or visitualr.edu/litperforming.

Little Rock Musical Coterie award winners — two pianists and a violinist — will perform for the coterie’s April meeting/concert, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 422-8355.

And on the club scene this weekend:

New Orleans guitarist Steve Mazakowski performs at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., as part of Jazz at The Joint. Mazakowski has recorded five albums and has played with Mose Allison, Ellis Marsalis, Nicholas Payton and Dave Liebman. (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

And blueswoman Rachel Ammons plays violin and guitar. 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., as part of Second Friday Art Night. Admission is free.

