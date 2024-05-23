Weekend Entertainment Roundup for May 23, 2024

Here’s the latest Weekend Entertainment Roundup from Eric E. Harrison, culture reporter at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

FILM

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership kicks off its Rooftop Cinema series tonight with “Black Panther,” atop the parking deck at East Sixth and Scott streets, Little Rock. The rest of the lineup: June 27: “Arthur the King”; July 25: “Creed III”; Aug. 22: “Mad Max: Fury Road”; Sept. 26: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”; and Oct. 24: “Ghostbusters” (just which Ghostbusters? The Downtown Partnership will hold a “Community Choice” poll via social media to pick it). Screenings start at dusk. Admission is free. facebook.com/downtownlr.

THEATER

Final performances of Oscar Wilde’s “Importance of Being Earnest” through Saturday at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road; opening next week: the perennial favorite “Smoke on the Mountain.” (501) 562-3131; murrysdp.com

This news from the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock: They’ll be staging August Wilson’s “Jitney” Aug. 6-18, replacing the previously announced “Into the Side of a Hill.” The play, set in 1970s Pittsburgh, follows a group of men trying to squeeze out a living by driving unlicensed taxis.

And the Rep’s SummerStage opens June 18-30 with Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice,” and also includes the musical “Footloose,” July 8-28; a concert version of “Hello, Dolly!” with the Arkansas Symphony, Aug. 22-24; and the world premiere production of Joseph Scott Ford’s “Responders,” Sept. 3-15. (501) 378-0405; TheRep.org.

FUN

“Hall of Heroes,” a new traveling exhibit, opens Saturday in the Hall of Wonder at the Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs. The exhibit, up through Aug. 27, explores the history and science of superheroes through interactive programming, movie props, replicas and artifacts from past and present movies and television shows, including a full-scale “half” replica of the 1960s Barris Kustoms’ Batmobile. midamericamuseum.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Simmons Bank Arena. simmonsbankarena.com

And acoustic finger-picking guitar trio Finger Food — Steve Davison, Micky Rigby and Danny Dozier, with special guest Tim Crouch. — performs folk, jazz, Celtic, classical and blues instrumentals, 7 p.m. at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

On Friday, the King Cabbage Brass Band performs at 8 p.m. at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock, part of the Argenta Vibe Music Series. Admission is free.

And on Saturday, The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, hosts Taylor Fest, a Taylor Swift dance party, at 9 p.m. (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com.

