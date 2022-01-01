Christine Marie Jones

Christine Marie JonesNews Intern
Christine Jones was a news intern with KUAR in the summer of 2021. She is a writer, editor, and student in the UA Little Rock Professional Technical Writing MA Program. She also works as a Graduate Assistant for The College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education at UA Little Rock, as the Communications Assistant.
Christine also serves as the Chairwoman of the UA Little Rock Racial Barriers Committee, Vice President of the Graduate Student Association, Senator at Large on the Student Government Association, as well as a member of the Academic Integrity Grievance Committee on campus.
Christine currently lives in Cabot, Arkansas with her husband Mike, two cats, three children, and four dogs.
-
A memorial service was held Wednesday for Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old who was gunned down last month by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during a routine traffic stop.
-
One day after a sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office was fired regarding the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop, a memorial service is planned for Friday evening in Beebe, Ark.
-
One of Central Arkansas' top tourist destinations, the Clinton Presidential Center, plans to reopen for the first time in over a year, giving officials hope that tourism in the region could get a much needed boost.
-
About 16,000 socially disadvantaged farmers are set to begin receiving about $4 billion in federal debt payment relief as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
-
Ahead of an expected decision Monday, five artists who want the honor of making statues of civil rights leader Daisy Bates and music legend Johnny Cash showed models Wednesday of what their works would look like.