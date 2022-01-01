Christine Marie Jones

Christine Jones was a news intern with KUAR in the summer of 2021. She is a writer, editor, and student in the UA Little Rock Professional Technical Writing MA Program. She also works as a Graduate Assistant for The College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education at UA Little Rock, as the Communications Assistant.

Christine also serves as the Chairwoman of the UA Little Rock Racial Barriers Committee, Vice President of the Graduate Student Association, Senator at Large on the Student Government Association, as well as a member of the Academic Integrity Grievance Committee on campus.

Christine currently lives in Cabot, Arkansas with her husband Mike, two cats, three children, and four dogs.

