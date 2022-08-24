Andrew DeMillo / The Associated Press
Andrew DeMillo is the Capitol Correspondent for the Little Rock bureau of The Associated Press.
-
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing a law passed last year.
-
An attorney for a man beaten by Arkansas officers alleges the violent arrest is part of a pattern of excessive force by a deputy. Policing experts say some of the blows appear to be unjustified or even criminal.